Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

VSH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 16,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

