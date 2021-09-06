Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for approximately 3.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.21% of Coherent worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.31. 3,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.93. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

