Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.99. 3,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,676. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $138.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

