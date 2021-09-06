Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.