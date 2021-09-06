Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Decreased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.92. 252,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,877. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.