Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.