Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.44 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

