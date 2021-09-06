Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $13.57 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $84,926.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.53 or 0.00039763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00151393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00208892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.99 or 0.07530112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.71 or 1.00089282 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.86 or 0.00964241 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,340 coins and its circulating supply is 660,825 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

