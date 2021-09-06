Vector Acquisition (VACQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACQ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of VACQ stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Vector Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.