Vector Capital Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.48. Vector Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.38.
Vector Capital Company Profile
