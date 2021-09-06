Vector Capital Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.48. Vector Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.38.

Get Vector Capital alerts:

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.