Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.54. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

