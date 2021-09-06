Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 721.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

