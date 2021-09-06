Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

