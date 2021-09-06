Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lowered by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.43. 11,008,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

