Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,007 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,162 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. FBN Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.