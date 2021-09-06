Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.79 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $306,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 101.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $590.60. The stock had a trading volume of 178,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,323. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

