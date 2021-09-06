Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

