Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $121,681,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.26. 6,630,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

