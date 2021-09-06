Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,655 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 71,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 223,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 82,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.