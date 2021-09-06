Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Resources Connection worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $520.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

