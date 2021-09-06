Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Miller Industries worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

