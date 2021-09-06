Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $131.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

