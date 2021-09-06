Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 81.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $54.23 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

