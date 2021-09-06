Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 225,826 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 75.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

