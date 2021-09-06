Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 570,707 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570,707 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,050 shares of company stock worth $102,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

