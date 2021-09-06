Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

VFF has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $797.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 162,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

