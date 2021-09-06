Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,273. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

