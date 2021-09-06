Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $36.85 on Monday. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,723 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

