Voyager Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.33 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00006971 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $803.18 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00804342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

