VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $622.11 million, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. VSE has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 354.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 139.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 702.2% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.