Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 81.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 94,419 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Waste Connections by 110.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

