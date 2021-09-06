Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $423.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $424.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

