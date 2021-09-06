Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.00

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.23), with a volume of 236656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

WJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.69. The firm has a market cap of £633.37 million and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147,200 ($192,317.74). Also, insider Grenville Turner acquired 87,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93).

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

