WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:JCI opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

