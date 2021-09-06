WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

