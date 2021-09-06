WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

FFTY stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

