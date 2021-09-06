WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

