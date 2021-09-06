WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 471 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

