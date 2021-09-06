Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEBR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Weber stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,357. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

