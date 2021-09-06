Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 43,747 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

