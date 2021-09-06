Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $325.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

