Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

