Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 9,293 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $228.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

