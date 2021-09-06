Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,585 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

PWV stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

