Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 486 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $205.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.03. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $206.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

