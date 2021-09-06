Western Wealth Management LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 4.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF alerts:

GSEU opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $38.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.