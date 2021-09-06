Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $69.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

