WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,564 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

LON SMWH traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,510 ($19.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,696. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,748.60.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

