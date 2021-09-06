WH Smith (LON:SMWH) PT Lowered to GBX 1,564 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMWH traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,510 ($19.73). The stock had a trading volume of 104,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,632.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,748.60. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny bought 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.