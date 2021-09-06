WH Smith (LON:SMWH) PT Lowered to GBX 2,180 at Barclays

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WH Smith stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67). The stock had a trading volume of 106,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,632.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,748.60.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

